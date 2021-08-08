A Mix of Covaxin and Covishield Vaccine can provide better immunity against Covid: ICMR

According to a study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), mixing of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines can provide better immunity in patients against Covid-19 disease.

The study by ICMR was conducted on 18 persons of Uttar Pradesh who accidentally received different doses of Covid vaccine. According to the study on the individuals the administration of different doses of vaccine not only proved safe for them, but also triggered better immunogenity against Coronavirus.

However, the findings of the study are yet to be peer-reviewed.

Earlier in July 2021, the expert panel of CDSCO has given a permission to Christian Medical College to conduct a clinical trial of mixing Covaxin and Covishied trial on 300 volunteers.

For those who are unaware, Covaxin and Covishield have been manufactured in different processes. Covaxin is developed from dead virus which instructs the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection. On the other end, Covishield is developed from weakened version of common cold virus.

Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine and is developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech. On the other hand, Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). The Covishield is a version of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine manufactured locally.