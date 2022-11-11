A foreign terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad killed in Kashmir encounter

By IANS 0
foreign terrorist killed in kashmir
Pic Credits: IANS (file photo)

Srinagar: A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed on Friday in an encounter currently underway in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

“One FT of JeM terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area. Search is still going on,” J&K Police said in a tweet citing Vijay Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone).

The encounter in Kapren area was triggered after a joint team of the police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the area was cordoned off, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

You might also like
Nation

Outlook of world towards India has changed: President Murmu

Nation

SC stays death penalty of Maharashtra man convicted of raping, murdering minor

Nation

Coimbatore blast: NIA searches multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Nation

Terror funding, recruitment module busted in J&K’s Kupwara

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.