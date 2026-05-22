A bridge for a broken bridge: Bihar gets temporary lifeline after Vikramshila Setu collapse

Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after a part of Bihar’s important Vikramshila Setu bridge collapsed into the Ganga River, work has now started on building a temporary Bailey bridge to restore connectivity in the area.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun construction of the temporary bridge near Bhagalpur to help restart vehicle movement and reduce problems faced by local people. Officials said the work is being done on priority because thousands of commuters have been affected since the collapse.

The incident happened earlier this month when a section of the Vikramshila Setu on the Bhagalpur side suddenly collapsed into the river. No injuries were reported, but traffic on the bridge was stopped immediately after the accident.

Advertisement

The Vikramshila Setu is one of Bihar’s key bridges connecting several districts in north and south Bihar. Because of the collapse, daily travel and transport in the region have been badly affected.

Before the construction work began, BRO officials and local priests performed a traditional bhoomi pujan at the site. Authorities hope to complete the temporary bridge soon so that small vehicles can start using the route again.

The Bihar government has also ordered an investigation into the collapse and suspended an engineer over alleged negligence. The incident has once again raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of old bridges in the state.

Also Read: UP man dies after crocodile attacks him at the banks of Saryu River in Gonda