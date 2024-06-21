98 Indian pilgrims die of heatstroke during hajj: External Affairs Ministry

New-Delhi: Atleast ninety-eight Indian pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia during Hajj this year, the government said on Friday. All deaths are due to natural illness, old age, it added.

“Every year, many Indian pilgrims visit Hajj. This year, 1,75,000 Indian pilgrims have visited Saudi for Hajj so far. The core Hajj period is from July 9 to 22. So far, 98 Indian pilgrims have died. The causes are natural illness and old age,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims with means have to fulfilL this religious obligation at least once in their lifetime.

The hajj, whose timing is determined by the lunar Islamic calendar, fell again this year during the oven-like Saudi summer.

The national meteorological centre reported a high of 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) this week at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

According to a Saudi study published last month, temperatures in the area are rising 0.4 degrees Celsius each decade.

Also Read: Hajj Pilgrimage Death Toll Crosses 1000 Mark As Temperature Rises To 100 Degree F In Mecca