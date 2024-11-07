9,600 Gelatin sticks and 9,400 detonators recovered from Assam

Assam: In a major success to Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police a huge cache of war like illegal material was recovered, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the search team established a mobile vehicle checking post on the Serchhip – Thenzawl road. During the operation, they intercepted a white vehicle occupied by two individuals.

Later upon detailed checking and a thorough inspection of the vehicle a large cache of war-like stores was recovered. This included – 9,600 Gelatin sticks, 9,400 Detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items were handed over to Mizoram Police for further investigation. The investigation this regard is underway. Further detailed reports awaited.