95 dead as Assam flood crisis deepens

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Assam: Death toll reaches 95 as 6 die in last 24 hours. Over 1.6 lakh people across 14 districts have been affected by the fresh round of floods in the state.

The death toll due to the floods in Assam climbed to 95 as as many as 6 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Over 1.6 lakh people in 14 districts are reeling under the impact of the latest flood wave.

These 14 areas where relief and rescue is ongoing as the swollen rivers continue to flood villages and destroy the lives and properties of the residents have been put on red alert by the government

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The help teams of aid, shelters and medicine have been dispatched to such areas.

Local authorities also cautioned residents in prone areas to be watchful and comply with the ongoing evacuation orders.

Weather departments advised to expect further rainfall to escalate the floods.