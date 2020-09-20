92,605 Covid Positives And 1,133 Deaths In India In The Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: India’s Covid 19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured, discharged, migrated and 86,752 deaths informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It is noteworthy that India stands second in the tally of worst affected nations in the world, next only to United States Of America (USA)