9 year old girl sexually abused by her 30-year-old father in Maharashtra

9 year old girl sexually abused by her father
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, once again a minor girl has allegedly been raped. And this time the heinous crime allegedly has been committed by her father himself.

As per reports, a 9-year-old girl was raped by her 30-year-old father, while a case has been registered in this connection at the Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai, ANI reported in an X post on Wednesday.

In June, the accused raped his daughter when no one was home and threatened her not to tell anyone. Recently, the girl narrated the incident to her mother, Mumbai Police said, reported ANI in the same X post.

The mother took her daughter to the nearby Dindoshi Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused husband.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 65 (2), 68 (A) of the BNS and sections 4,10,12 of POCSO.

The accused was arrested and produced in the court. The court has sent him to Police custody till 30th August, said Mumbai Police.

