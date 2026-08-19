9-year-old girl raped, murdered in Pune, neighbour arrested

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Pune: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra’s Pune district, and a 25-year-old neighbour was arrested in connection with the crime.

The victim belonged to a farm labourer’s family and was studying in Class 4. According to police, she had not gone to school on Tuesday as she was unwell.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused neighbour took advantage of the fact that the parents were out for some work during the afternoon and he raped her and strangled her to death.

When the family members returned back at home and found the girl missing, the relatives and villagers began searching for her across and when they could not find her, the family approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

Police launched a search operation, during which the accused himself allegedly joined villagers and police personnel in searching for the girl.

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The police also began examining CCTV footage after receiving information about the girl’s disappearance and during investigation, officers spotted a suspicious person travelling on a bicycle in one of the CCTV recordings.

When questioned about the footage, the accused neighbour Sahil Khaire allegedly admitted that he was the person seen riding the bicycle. During further questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

After the accused confessed to the crime, based on the information provided by him, the girl’s body was recovered from beneath a tree near a stream.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the scene and collected evidence.