9-year-old boy dies after being hit by a speeding bike in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road in Uttrakhand’s Rudraprayag district. A case has been registered against the driver of the motorcycle after the deceased’s relatives filed a complaint, the police said.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Sadanand Police Station President Pokhriyal said, “The accident happened in Devnagar around 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. The locals took the nine-year-old child, Devraj, a resident of Raidi, to the hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors. His body was then taken to Rudraprayag for post-mortem examination.”

“The child was returning after attending a satsang in Buniyadi. He was crossing the road to pick up goods from the shop when a high-speed Apache bike coming from Agastyamuni’s side collided head-on with him. We have registered a case against the driver after the relatives of the deceased filed a police complaint,” the police said.