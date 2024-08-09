9 women strangled to death with their own saree in 13 months in UP, Serial killing suspected

Bareilly: Shockingly, as many as nine women of same age group has been strangled to death in a time span of 13 months in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh. The murders have grabbed attention as the all of them were killed in almost same way leading to suspicion of serial killing.

According to reports, eight women from the age group of 40 to 65 years had been killed last year in the Shahi, Sheeshgarh and Shergarh police station areas. In all these cases, the bodies were found in sugarcane fields with the clothes tangled, but there were no signs of sexual assault.

Reportedly, all the women were choked to death using the sarees they were wearing. Out of the total, three murders occurred in June last year, followed by one each in July, August and October. Two of them were murdered in November.

Following the murder, an extra force of 300 cops, divided into 14 teams of uniformed and plainclothes officials, descended on the region, patrolling and keeping an eye on known criminals. However, during their deployment from November to June, no killings took place.

However, another 45-year-old woman was strangled and her body was found in a sugarcane field in July, 2024. Reportedly, the woman, a resident of Bhujiya Jagir village in Shergarh left the house on July 2 and went to a bank to withdraw some money. However, her body was found in a sugarcane field and autopsy reports revealed that she was strangled to death by saree.

Following this security tightened in the area. During intense investigation, after speaking to several people from the areas where the murders took place, the police have released the sketches of three suspects.

The cops have also issued helpline number 9554402549 and 9258256969 for the office of the Superintendent of Police (South), Bareilly.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.