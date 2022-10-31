9 people arrested in Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse

New Delhi: As many as 9 people were arrested on Monday in the Morbi bridge collapse case of Gujarat, informed Ashok Yadav, IG of Rajkot range. The arrestees include the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks.

“We arrested 9 people after filing FIR under avrious sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks: Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range,” tweeted ANI.

Reportedly, the nine arrested people include two managers of Oreva Company, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards for negligence.

As and when we get evidence, police will nab the accused further. We have also formed a Special Investigation team pertaining to the incident, the Rajkot range IG also said.

Earlier, it had been said by Police that an unfortunate incident took place in Morbi. FIR filed under various sections of IPC against all the accused to take stringent action. Police and locals mobilised and helped in rescue operation.

It is to be noted that as per latest report the death toll in the said incident has reached 141 so far.