9 new cases, 14 cured in Maharashtra, total 116 COVID-19 positive

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Five more COVID-19 positive cases were detected overnight in the state taking the total number of infected persons from 107 to 116, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Wednesday.

On the brighter side, 14 positive patients have been cured and shall be sent home, he added as the state and country observed a total lock-down as part of the ‘war against virus’.

Earlier today, five members of a family from Islampur, Sangli district were found positive and this afternoon, another four were positive, all from Mumbai. All the nine patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Besides, a total of 14 positive cases in Mumbai and Pune hospitals, who have been completely cured, shall be sent home soon, spelling cheers on Maharashtra New Year, Gudi Padva being celebrated on a low-key today.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients – two men both 63 years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

Another 94 suspected cases were admitted to various city hospitals yesterday, according to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Health Minister Rajesh Tope appealed to people to celebrate Gudi Padva indoors exercising all precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Setting an example, they celebrated Gudi Padva by hoisting the auspicious ‘gudi’ in their homes with only family members in attendance and circulated photos and videos to inspire the masses.

