9 member of a family killed as car fell into a well in Maharashtra’s Nashik

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Maharashtra: At least nine members of a family, including seven women, died on Saturday after their car fell into a water-filled well in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

According to reports, the car fell into a water-filled well in Shivaji Nagar of Dindori on Friday night. Nine members of the same family were killed in the accident. According to officials, the victims were returning home after attending a family event when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and the car plunged into the well.

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Rescue teams were immediately deployed, and efforts were launched to retrieve the bodies from the well. Dindori police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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