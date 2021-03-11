9 Killed, 3 Injured After Car Rammed Into Truck Container In Uttar-Pradesh

By IANS

Agra: Nine persons were killed and three seriously injured when a Scorpio vehicle rammed into a container on Thursday morning in the Etmadpur area of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said eight died on the spot, while the ninth succumbed to injuries in the S.N. Medical College emergency ward.

The registration number of the SUV is of Jharkhand and the deceased are yet to be identified.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on, police said.

Morning walkers from the residential colonies around were the first to reach the accident site on the main highway. They called the ambulance and shifted the four injured to the hospital. The police later extricated the bodies from the extensively damaged Scorpio.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place around 5.15 a.m. when the ill-fated vehicle rammed into a container from the opposite side, across the divider, near the Mandi Samiti complex.

