9 killed, 15 injured as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

Navsari: Around nine people were killed and 15 sustained injuries as SUV rams into luxury bus on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari district of Gujarat on Saturday early morning, informed police.

The accident took place on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction and they crashed into each other, informed Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay.

According to reports, eight of the nine person travelling in the SUV and the driver of the luxury bus died on the spot. Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar and were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accidents.

“The road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May god give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” Shah said in a tweet in Gujarati.