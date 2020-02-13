(Photo: Sandeep Mahankal/IANS)

9 injured after foot overbridge collapses at Bhopal station

By IANS
0 8

Bhopal: At least nine people, including a woman were injured after a portion of the foot overbridge connecting two platforms collapsed here on Thursday morning, officials said.

A senior railway ministry official said that the incident happened around 9.10 a.m. when the portion of the side ramp of foot overbridge at platfrom number 2 and 3 of Bhopal railway station collapsed.

Related News

74% Delhi MLAs millionaires, three-fifth face criminal cases

14 Killed, More Than 31 Injured As Bus Crashes With Truck In…

UP doctor mocks Nirbhaya kin in Ballia

Mahila Congress to protest against LPG hike

All the nine injured persons have been admitted to Railway and civil hospital here.

DRM and senior Railway officers have reached to the spot. General Manager West Central Railway is monitoring the incident.

You might also like
Nation

74% Delhi MLAs millionaires, three-fifth face criminal cases

Nation

14 Killed, More Than 31 Injured As Bus Crashes With Truck In UP

Nation

UP doctor mocks Nirbhaya kin in Ballia

Nation

Mahila Congress to protest against LPG hike

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.