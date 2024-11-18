9 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur, Dehradun

New Delhi: Amid enforcement of “low visibility procedures” at the Delhi Airport, nine flights bound to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, have been diverted to other cities, sources said on Monday. Earlier, the number of diverted flights was five, but with the significant development, the number has increased to nine.

As per sources, now the number of diverted flights to Jaipur has been increased to eight while one flight was diverted to Dehradun. The Delhi Airport in the morning issued an advisory for passengers and informed that flight operations may get affected but the ‘Low Visibility Procedures’ are still in progress at the airport.

The advisory requested the passengers to contact their respective airlines for ‘updated information’ about their flights.

“Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport and flight operations may get affected at the Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the advisory reads.

The air quality level in the national capital has plunged to ‘severe plus’ levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 12 pm was 489 in the national capital. According to the data of the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at Dwarka Sector 8 is 500, Ashok Vihar is 497, Mundka is 495, Patparganj is 495, Anand Vihar is 495, Sonia Vihar at 491, RK Puram is 483, Chandani Chowk is 466 and ITO is 447, as of 12 pm.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 in Delhi NCR from today, after the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached to ‘severe plus’ category.

This decision was taken after Delhi’s daily average AQI rose sharply to 441 by 4 PM on Sunday, and further escalated to 457 by 7 PM which prompted an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

The Stage-IV response encompasses an 8-point action plan designed to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include banning the entry of trucks into Delhi, except for the ones carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will still be permitted. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will also be restricted from entering, except those powered by electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel engines. Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited from operating, except for those carrying essential services. The Sub-Committee has also extended the ban on construction and demolition activities to include public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, and power transmission lines. (ANI)

Also Read: Indigo issues travel advisory as fog engulfs Delhi