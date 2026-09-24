9 Dead, Several Injured as Sleeper Bus Catches Fire on Yamuna Expressway

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Nine people died and several others were injured early Thursday morning when a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, near the Noida International Airport site.

Between 30 and 40 passengers were on board when the fire broke out on September 24. Fire engines and emergency teams rushed to the spot to put out the flames and take the injured to nearby hospitals.

The fire caused immediate panic inside the bus as heavy smoke quickly filled the cabin, blocking the view and making it hard for people to breathe.

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Survivors explained that passengers began choking and pushing each other in the dark, and only those who managed to shove their way through the door made it out safely.

Police and fire officials have not yet found the cause of the fire. Teams remain on the highway to inspect the burnt vehicle and piece together how the incident happened.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his condolences with the families of the victims. Through the Chief Minister’s Office, he directed local officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical care and to provide all needed help to the affected families.