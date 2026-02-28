9 cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, boosting count to 48

Advertisement

Bhopal: Nine cheetahs were reportedly airlifted from Botswana and brought to their new home in India at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh today. It has also led to India’s cat count boost to an amazing number of 48 under a four-year cheetah population revival plan.

According to ANI, “The Minister of Environment, Bhupender Yadav, was present at the national park along with forest officials and others.”

The cheetahs are said to be six female and three male cheetahs and were first brought to Gwalior from an aircraft and later transported to Kuno in IAF helicopters.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has assisted the cheetah revival programme by bringing them from Africa. Earlier, Cheetahs were transported from Namibia in 2022 and South Africa in 2023 under the reintroduction programme.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: 9 Cheetahs from Botswana released at Kuno National Park. The Minister of Environment, Bhupender Yadav, was present at the national park along with forest officials and others. pic.twitter.com/leum9KJYpp — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2026

