9 Bangladeshi citizens dead, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Kolkata hotel

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Kolkata: At least nine people have died and six others have been injured due to a fire that engulfed a hotel situated at Mirza Ghalib Street in Kolkata on Wednesday.

A huge rescue operation is being carried out by multiple units of fire brigade and other rescue workers at the site.

As per initial reports, the fire reportedly broke at around 2 AM, trapping several guests inside the hotel.

Following which, multiple fatalities were reported in which nine persons have lost their lives and six persons have suffered injuries.

All nine people who died in the fire were said to be Bangladeshi citizens who had travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment.

An explosion involving an air conditioning unit is suspected, however, no information on the exact cause behind the fire is available yet.

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Meanwhile, rescue and other relief teams are present at the site managing the crisis.

The authorities are expected to investigate why that fire started and whether the incident was indeed caused due to the explosion in an AC unit.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Nine people have died and several have suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Kolkata’s Mirza Ghalib Street around 2 am today Teams of Police and Civil Defence are present at the accident site pic.twitter.com/P6Q8kcImzI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026