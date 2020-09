86,508 Covid Positives And 1,129 Deaths In India In The Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: India’s Covid case tally crosses 57 lakh mark with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured, discharged, migrated and 91,149 deaths informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India still ranks second in the worst affected nations list.