New Delhi: As many as 84 per cent of people in India are staying at home to ward off the Covid-19 threat, according to the latest Ipsos poll.

The poll found that 4 in 5 people in 14 countries polled (including India) are staying at home to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Japan is the exception to this where people are not locked in. The countries with the biggest increase in self-isolation are Russia, Vietnam and Australia.

Interestingly, India is tied with the US at the seventh spot on self-isolation (84 per cent) and is preceded by Spain (95 per cent), Vietnam (94 per cent), France (90 per cent), Brazil (89 per cent), Mexico (88 per cent) and Russia (85 per cent). Japan is the only exception, where only 15 per cent claimed to be in self-isolation.

Overall, the data show that the strategy of self-isolation has been well-accepted by populations in most of the countries surveyed. Not only are governments implementing the measures, but the citizens are also mostly complying and staying home.

The majority of the people in at least 14 of the 15 countries surveyed have gone into self-isolation and are quarantining at home to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In the survey of 28,000 people conducted from April 2 to 4, Japan had the lowest numbers for self-isolation.

The peak for reported self-isolation was achieved two weeks ago in about half the countries surveyed, with almost miniscule reporting further forward movement since then.

“These are unprecedented times. Covid-19 within a short spell has turned into a deadly pandemic. Governments are enforcing complete lockdowns for containment of the spread of the aggressive coronavirus. Majority of Indians (like global citizens) are showing complete adherence to the restrictions imposed by staying at home, which seems to be the best solution for controlling the flare,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

However, respondents in a few countries showed slight decline in self-isolation over the past week, including China (down 4 percentage points), India (-3) and Germany (-3). The country with the biggest increase in self-isolation is Russia (+23 points), followed by Vietnam (+16), Australia (+11) and Mexico (+8).