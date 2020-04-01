82 Tablighi Jamaat participants identified in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government claimed to have identified 82 out of 107 persons who attended a religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directive, the police and civil authorities have located the Jamaat members through their addresses and quarantined them, senior official said on Tuesday night.

“We have the addresses of 82 persons out of 107 who have attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Some of them have been taken for quarantine. The rest of the persons would soon be tracked down,” he said.

The official, however, refused to divulge the number of persons quarantined for confidentiality to prevent virus scare. They are scattered at different places including Delhi, Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha and Raisen and efforts are on track them soon, said the official.

Chouhan had on Tuesday directed officials to quarantine the 107 persons form the state who had participated in Delhi congregation causing an alarm for nationwide spread of coronavirus.

Chouhan asked district collectors and superintendents of police to track down these people and keep a tab on all pilgrims visiting places of worship.