Covid Cases In India
81,484 Covid Positives, 1,095 Deaths In India In The Last 24 Hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: India‘s Covid tally reaches 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

The total cases include 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured, discharged, migrated and 99,773 deaths informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

India continues to retain its second place among the world’s worst affected nations.

