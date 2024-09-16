800 kg Millet painting of PM Narendra Modi by 13-year-old sets world record

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A 13-year-old student from Chennai has made history by making the largest millet painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute for his birthday. The painting has achieved a UNISCO world record for being the largest millet painting.

The 13-year-old student, Presley Shekinah, from Chennai crafted an amazing millet painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour him on his 74th birthday, which falls on September 17, 2024.

With this painting, she has registered her name in the UNICO world records under the students achievement category. This outstanding artwork showcases the budding talent’s dedication and skills.

Presley reportedly used around 800 kg millets to make the painting on 600 square feet ground. Completing the portrait took her 12 hours, she said. To show her appreciation and love for the prime minister, the 13 year old started her work one day before his birthday at 8.30 am and completed it after 12 hours of constant hard work at 8.30 pm.

Reportedly, Presley is the proud daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani, who are living in Kolpakkam area. She is currently a student of 8th class in Vellamal school, Chennai. Her remarkable artwork is receiving many admiration and appreciations from everyone. the school administrator, principal, and relatives have appreciated her for the unique achievement of UNICO world record.

WATCH the viral video here: