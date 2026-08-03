Karnataka temple lift accident: 80-year-old retired engineer killed

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Bengaluru: A tragic incident took place in which a 80-year-old retired engineer lost his life after getting trapped inside temple lift during prayers at Karnataka’s Dattatreya Swamy Temple in Shivamogga yesterday.

The victim of this Karnataka temple lift accident is identified as Kumaraswamy. He went to the temple for usual prayers.

The incident occured when Kumaraswamy tried to get into the lift by pressin the button but was allegedly caught beneath the lift. This incident gave him fatal injuries.

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Following the incident, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the scene and rescued Kumaraswamy. After the rescue operation was completed he was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

As per reports, Police has registered an unnatural Death Report (UDR) based on victim’s wife complaint and has started investigation to know what led to this accident. After investigation it will be known whether it was mechanical fault or negligence.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.