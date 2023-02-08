8-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by sports teacher in Delhi

New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a sports teacher in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the New Ashok Nagar police station received a PCR call of the incident earlier in the day following which a police team was sent to the spot where the victim’s parents said that their daughter was a class 3 student at a school in the area.

“They alleged that their daughter was sexually assaulted by the sports teacher around 4-5 days ago,” he said.

Counselling and medical examination of the victim is being conducted.

The official added that a case is being registered under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC with section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrest has been made so far. Additional details are awaited.