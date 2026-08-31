8-year-old boy killed after speeding car runs over him in Mumbai, woman driver arrested

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Mumbai: An eight-year-old boy was killed after an Innova Crysta ran him over while he was attempting to cross the road in Mumbai’s Bandra West on Sunday. A woman driver has been arrested in this connection.

The iaccident took place opposite Jijamata Garden between around 2:15 pm and 2:30 pm on August 30, 45-year-old Megha Rawal, a nutritionist, was driving the SUV along John Baptist Road when it rammed the boy.

Rawal was distracted by a phone call and was driving at high speed at the time of the accident.

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The locals rushed the critically injured boy to nearby Holy Family Hospital in the same car that had hit him. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later, the Bandra Police arrested Rawal following the accident. Police have registered a case under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.