8-year-old Andhra girl sexually assaulted, killed by school seniors, thrown into canal

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old schoolgirl was gangraped, allegedly by three seniors and then killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala district, police informed.

The incident took place at Muchumarri, over 300 km from Andhra capital Amaravati on Sunday, but came to light on Wednesday after police took the accused into custody.

Reports say, the victim was a Class 3 student, and two of the accused, aged 12, are students of Class 6 and the third boy, aged 13, was in Class 7. Both the victim and the accused were said to be students at the same school.

According to the police, the father of the minor girl had filed a missing complaint on Sunday, stating that his daughter, who was playing in the park was missing. Despite extensive searches in Muchumarri Park and interrogations of locals, the police were unable to locate the girl. They pressed a sniffer dog into action.

The dog’s clues led the police to the residences of the three minor boys. Following an initial investigation, the boys reportedly confessed to their crime that is raping and killing the minor girl and were arrested.

In their statement, the boys noticed the girl playing near Muchumarri Park. They asked her to join them for a game. Subsequently, they took her to an isolated area near the Muchumarri irrigation project and assaulted her in turn. Fearing that they could be arrested. if the girl complained about the assault to her parents, they killed her. They later disposed of her body in a nearby canal and fled from the spot.

