8-year-old among two electrocuted to death near Ganpati Pandal in Mumbai’s Lalbaug

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Mumbai: Two people including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured after an electric shock near the entrance of a Ganeshotsav mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowk.

The incident took place at around 2:20 am near the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, when a large crowd had gathered for the ongoing Ganpati festival.

The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at around 2.42am on September 20. The electricity supply was immediately switched off and the area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, the fire brigade, police, BEST and East and Municipal Ward Office personnel were sent to the spot.

As per information, a site inspection was conducted at Digvijay Mill Chawl on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, near pole number DLM-14.

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A temporary meter, numbered M217392, had been installed for Ganpati festival illumination and a cold drink stall. BEST officials inspected the temporary meter and its connections.

The BEST officials said the temporary meter wiring and MCB had already been disconnected by the local electrician when they inspected the site. The power supply at the location was kept switched off, with the supply partially cut off. A BEST fuseman was also present at the site.

Kalachowki Police requested the Meter Inspector to attend the inspection. The area remained cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

The local police are investigating the incident.