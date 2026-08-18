8 UP labourers killed, over 30 injured as pick-up vehicle collides with truck in MP

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Bhind(MP): At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured after a loading vehicle carrying migrant labourers collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 719 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

The accident took place around 1 am near Chhimka village on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway.

As per reports, the labourers were returning to their village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, after completing paddy transplantation work in Gwalior, when the driver of the labourers’ vehicle, while trying to save cattle sitting on the highway, lost control of the wheels. As a result, the vehicle went in the wrong direction and collided with a dumper truck coming from the opposite direction.

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Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle was badly damaged Five of them died on the spot, while three succumbed on the way to the hospital. As many as 32 others suffered injuries in the head-on collision, the official said.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the workers trapped inside the vehicle with the help of locals.

All the injured persons were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gohad, where they were provided first aid. The seriously injured persons were referred to Gwalior for treatment.