8 Passengers Injured As Vistara Flight Hit Severe Turbulence

By WCE 7
vistara turbulence
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: As many as eight passengers have sustained injuries after the Vistara’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit severe turbulence on Monday.

Out of the eight passengers, three sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata, informed Kolkata Airport Director.

Reportedly, there were 113 passengers on-board the aircraft.

The flight UK775 faced severe turbulence just 15 minutes before its landing. The unfortunate accident caused injuries to a few passengers, who were given first aid during flight & medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

The investigation into the incident is underway on priority, said Vistara spokesperson.

You might also like
Nation

12 Dead In Massive Fire At Chemical Plant In Pune Of Maharashtra

Nation

PM Modi Announces Free Covid Vaccines For 18+ From June 21: PM Modi

Nation

Punjab Extends Statewide Curbs Till June 15, Gives Some Relaxations

Nation

Screening Of Children For Covaxin Trials Underway At AIIMS Delhi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.