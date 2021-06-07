New Delhi: As many as eight passengers have sustained injuries after the Vistara’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight hit severe turbulence on Monday.

Out of the eight passengers, three sustained critical injuries and were immediately shifted to a local hospital in Kolkata, informed Kolkata Airport Director.

Reportedly, there were 113 passengers on-board the aircraft.

The flight UK775 faced severe turbulence just 15 minutes before its landing. The unfortunate accident caused injuries to a few passengers, who were given first aid during flight & medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata.

The investigation into the incident is underway on priority, said Vistara spokesperson.