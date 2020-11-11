Jodhpur: At least 8 killed and 10 others were injured after a wall of an under construction building collapsed in Basni industrial area in Jodhpur.

The incident took place between 5.30 PM and 6 PM,when the wall of the factory suddenly collapsed.

The Rajasthan government announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s relief fund and Rs 40,000 for those who are critically injured.

Around 10 people are believed to be currently buried under the debris.

The police and the district administration reached the spot and the rescue operations are still underway.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital and AIIMS.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet expressed his condolences for those who have lost their lives in the incident and said the news about the death of the labourers was extremely unfortunate.