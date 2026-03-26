8 killed, several injured as tipper truck collides with bus and catches fire in Andhra

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Markapuram(AP): At least eight people were charred to death, and 18 others were injured after a tipper truck collided with a bus and caught fire near Rayavaram in the Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, Markapuram DSP Harshavardhan Raju said.

Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted.

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According to DSP Raju, several passengers are feared to have been burnt alive in the incident. Police said several passengers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.