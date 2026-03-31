8 killed in stampede-like situation at Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda

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Nalanda: At least eight people were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday during a religious gathering at the Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

The incident occurred as a massive crowd gathered at the temple, leading to severe overcrowding and a stampede, during which several people were crushed.

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On receiving information about the tragedy, police officials along with local villagers rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary tweets, “The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”

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