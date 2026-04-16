8 killed, 12 injured after car collides with Lorry in Andhra’s Kurnool, PM Modi expresses condolences

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Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): At least eight people were killed in a road accident near Chilakaladona in the Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district after a Bolero collided with a lorry, police said.

According to Kurnool police officials, five victims died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to Emmiganur Hospital for treatment, officials added.

Police further stated that the deceased have been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru region.

The accident occurred when the victims were returning after visiting the Mantralayam temple.

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Police reached the accident site soon after the incident and initiated rescue operations.

A case has been registered and investigating is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district that claimed eight lives, and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the victims’ families.

“The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

The PMO further mentioned that PM Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.