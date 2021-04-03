New Delhi: The high-octane Indian Premier League( IPL) is all set to start in seven days before the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, eight ground staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

With rising cases in Maharashtra IPL franchises have started feeling tensed and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

IPL officials expressed concern about the positives days before the start of the tournament. The protocols are being followed said one of them. Still there is a lot a apprehension said one of the organizers.

Since most of the ground staff don’t stay at the ground and have to commute daily, mostly by local trains, The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is now planning to house the staff at the ground itself till the matches are over.

An MCA official said that, arrangements for the ground staff at the stadium itself will be done immediately. They will be accommodated in the rooms at the stadium he added.

Wankhede is all set to host 10 IPL matches from April 10 to April 25. The first matches is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Four Franchises- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in the Stadium as of now.