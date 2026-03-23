8 injured as part of Cold storage facility collapsed in Uttar Pradesh

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Prayagraj: 8 people reportedly got injured as a collapse took place in a Cold storage facility of Phaphamau area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh today.

As per ANI reports, the Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma confirmed the information and added that the rescue and relief operations are underway and the injured persons have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

He also adds that it is still unclear of how many people are injured in the incident and how many of them were successful in escaping the spot during the incident.

The list of the victims of this incident is being prepared and a magisterial injury will reportedly take place to investigate this matter.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | A part of the cold storage facility in the Phaphamau area collapsed; rescue operations are underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/agvOBCN1lO — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Prayagraj DM Manish Kumar Verma says, “Around 8 people have been taken to the hospital… Relief and rescue work are underway. The situation will become clearer in the next few days as to how many people are injured and how many have escaped… https://t.co/ciBptvlvei pic.twitter.com/9Bn4ZGAZGW — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026