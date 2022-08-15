8 feet long crocodile spotted in residential area of MP: Watch

A crocodile was spotted in a residential colony in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The unusual scene was witnessed as the crocodile entered the colony amid heavy rain.

As per reports, the crocodile might have entered the colony from a swollen nearby water stream, the locals believed.

The video of the crocodile crawling on the waterlogged road of the residential colony was posted to Twitter by user Pankaj Arora. He captioned the video, “Crocodile in shivpuri m.p.”. The video has gone viral.

As per reports, the crocodile was spotted in a colony near the old bus stand on Sunday morning. Soon the locals informed the authorities. Accordingly, a rescue team from the Madhav National Park reached the spot and rescued the reptile following an hour-long effort. The crocodile was later released to the Sankhya Sagar Lake, reported India.com with PTI inputs.

Watch the video here: