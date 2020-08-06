8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Ahmedabad COVID hospital In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a hear wrenching tragedy, eight patients died while undergoing treatment after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad.

The deceased include five male and three female patients who were under treatment in the hospital.

The fire broke out at around 3.30 am in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Shrey Hospital located in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, police said.

While multiple fire tenders were pressed into the action, the hospital authority also tried to evacuate patients. Around 40 patients were rescued.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained and investigations into the case are on.

Later, PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire.