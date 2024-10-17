8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derails at Dibalong station in Assam

Lumding (Assam): Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam, a railway spokesperson said.

The incident took place under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section on Thursday at 4 PM.

Lumding, NorthEast Frontier Railway said there no were casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

“8 coaches including the power car and the Engine of the train got derailed,” they added.Running of trains over the Lumding -Badarpur single line section has been suspended, they added.

The accident relief train and accident relief medical train have already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works, it added.

Following the derailment, the railways issued helpline numbers at Lumding.

The helpline numbers are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.

(With ANI inputs)