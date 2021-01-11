7th Pay Commission: These Government Employees To Get Increased Salary From January

Millions of employees of Chhattisgarh will be paid the increased salary from July 1, 2020 with arrears from this month. In this regard, the Bhupesh Baghel government has issued an order to the Finance Department.

Around 5 lakh employees will benefit from this decision of the government. However, with this decision, an additional cost of Rs 300 crore will be incurred on the state government.

After the approval of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the Finance Department has also issued orders to the concerned departments. After which all the departments are busy preparing the employees to release the increased salary with arrears.

Let us tell you that the salary and allowances of the state employees were increased on 1 July 2020. But due to Coronavirus infection, employees were not getting its benefits.

The state employees were angry with the government for not getting the benefit of increased salary from July 1. But now they are happy with this decision of the state government. All the employees have welcomed this decision of the state government.

The Union government is also like to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA), based on recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, of central employees from this month. The government is expected to restore the DA hike which was slated to take place in April 2020. However, it was not done due to the Covid pandemic.

Though the Central government is yet to make any official announcement, reports are abuzz that the government employees are expected to get the four per cent DA hike from this month due to which salary of lakhs of employees will be increased while the pensioners will also get more pension thereafter.

