The salary of central employees may increase. Employees are keeping an eye on the budget. They are expecting that the government can take a decision on Dearness Allowance (DA). If this happens, the central employees may get it by the Holi festival

Let us tell you that the salary of the Central employees has not been increased due to the increase in DA for the last three times. The government increases the DA by about two percent, which means that the central employees have lost about 6 percent.

If the government takes a decision on dearness allowance, then the central employees will get an increased salary. If the government increases the dearness allowance, then about 50 lakh employees and more than 60 lakh pensioners will benefit from it.

It is to be noted here that the DA of the Corona epidemic government employees was put on hold last year. Now that the cases of corona are coming down and the vaccine has also come, the Central Government is again trying to speed up the sluggish economy. This has increased the expectation of dearness allowance to millions of central employees and pensioners.

Getting 17 percent dearness allowance: Significantly, due to the Corona epidemic last year, the central government held the DA increase till June this year. Currently, central government employees are getting 17 per cent DA.

The government increases the salaries of employees twice a year: Be aware that the government increases the salaries of its employees twice. Generally, every year on January 1 and July 1, the government increases the dearness allowance, which benefits the central employees. It is known that in January 2020, the final proposal to increase the DA by four percent was brought and the Union Cabinet approved the increase in March 2020.

Facilitating the process for promotion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has recently said that the Centre is constantly trying to simplify the process for promotion on time but it gets hampered due to many lawsuits being filed from time and again.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honest and good performing officers are being encouraged. Further, the Minister of State for Personnel said that honesty and performance are being paid attention to everything. Members of the delegation discussed service matters related to various departments.

(Source: prabhatkhabar.com)