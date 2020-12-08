The global pandemic Coronavirus dealt a severe blow to everyone especially on the economic front from general to special or from the private sector to private. Everything has been affected. In the midst of this crisis, there is good news for those Delhi government employees who have been waiting for an increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) for a long time. The AAP government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi has decided to increase the DA of its employees.

Now employees including the Unskilled, Semi-Skilled, Skilled, and other categories will get DA as per recommendations.

Giving this information recently, the deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said that his government will ensure that government employees get their salaries on time during the Coronavirus crisis. Please tell that Sisodia is also in charge of the Labor Department of Delhi.

According to the information, the monthly salary for Unskilled Workers is fixed at Rs 15,492 (Rs 596 a day), for Semi-Skilled Workers Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 per day) and for Skilled Workers Rs 18,797 (Rs 723 per day) has been done.

A government statement stated that the revised minimum wage (including DA) would be for the Unskilled, Semi-Skilled, and Skilled categories. It will come into effect from October 1, 2020.

At the same time, several media reports also said that the minimum wage for the clerical and supervisory staff employees has also been increased by the government. Please tell that DA is revised twice every year. Once in April, while the second time in October. However, this time the government gave DA to its employees at the old rate, as the coronavirus crisis had knocked. Due to the impact on the public exchequer, the DA was not increased earlier to the new rates.

