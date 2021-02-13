The central government has increased the upper limit of family pension more than two and a half times after the death of a government employee. Giving this information, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that the maximum limit of family pension has been increased to Rs 1.25 lakh. Earlier this limit was maximum 45 thousand rupees.

The Union Minister of State said that after the death of a government employee due to this step, the family members dependent on him will get ease of living and they will get adequate financial security.

According to current rules, if a parent is a government employee and one of them dies after service or retirement, then his spouse gets a family pension. On the death of both, their child gets two family pensions.

Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) has issued an explanation about the family pension that after the death of their parents if a child is eligible to get two family pensions then he will get the amount.

Earlier this amount could be up to a maximum of 45 thousand rupees, which has been increased more than two and a half times to 1.25 lakh rupees. This clarification has been issued on the basis of references received from several ministries and departments.

In Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972, sub-rule (11) states that if both the spouses are government employees and are covered under the provisions of this rule, on the death of both, their child will get two family pension. Earlier this amount was maximum 45 thousand and 27 thousand rupees per month, which according to the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission was 50 percent and 30 percent of the maximum payment of 90 thousand rupees.

The maximum pay has now been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month in the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, so the amount has also been revised under sub-rule (11) in Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972. According to the amendment, 50 percent of Rs 2.5 lakh, ie 1.25 lakh rupees and 30 percent of 2.5 lakh rupees, has been increased to 75 thousand rupees.

