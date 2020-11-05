7th Pay Commission: Central employees will have to wait till this day for DA hike!

Due to the Corona crisis, dearness allowances are being paid to central employees and pensioners at the old rate itself. At present dearness allowance (DA) was to be given at the rate of 21 per cent, but currently the rate of 17 per cent is applicable. The impact of this deduction on employees and pensioners will be read from January 2020 to June 2021.

However, it is expected that after this deadline (June 2021), employees can get relief on dearness allowance. If this happens, dearness allowance will be increased. This will increase the salary for the employees and increase the pension for the pensioners.

The government postponed the DA hike for a year and a half in April this year due to the prolonged continuation of the Corona crisis. Employees and pensioners were disappointed with this decision but after that there have been relief through different decisions.

After the disappointment of DA, the government gave good news to the employees on Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and Diwali Bonus. More than 30 lakh employees have been given bonuses. Productivity and non-productivity linked bonuses have been issued for FY 2019-2020. However it has been given to non-gagged employees only.

The government extended LTA facility for two years to travel to the Northeast, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, LTC Cash Voucher Scheme has been introduced. In this, employees can buy goods or services of value equal to 3 times the rail or air fare in lieu of holidays.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)