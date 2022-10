700 shops burnt to ashes as fire breaks out in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: As many as 700 shops burnt to ashes after a massive fire broke out in Naharlagun area in Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The reason behind breaking out of the fire is yet to be ascertain. However, some reports say that initially two shops came under the flames after which the fire spread to other shops.

Fortunately, so far no casualties have been reported.

Further details awited.