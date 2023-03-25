Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

7-year-old dies after beaten by school teacher in Bihar

A seven-year-old student of a private school died after being allegedly beaten up by the school teacher for reportedly not completing homework in Bihar’s Saharsa district.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Boy beaten to death
The teacher absconded after the incident and is still missing.

The boy’s father, a resident of Bharrahi village in Madhepura, alleged that his child was beaten mercilessly by the school director/teacher because he had not done his homework.

“My son was badly beaten by the teacher who runs a residential school,” the father alleged.

“As soon as I came, I found my son lying in his bed, and there was no sensation in his body, so I took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” the father added.

Later, the father lodged an FIR at Sadar police station, accusing the teacher of killing his son.

Brajesh Chouhan, subinspector of police, reached the hospital and confirmed the incident. He said police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who has been absconding since the incident.

