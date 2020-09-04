firecracker blast in tamilnadu today
7 women killed in Tamil Nadu fire cracker unit blast

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chennai: Seven women died and several others were injured in a firecracker factory blast in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu on Friday, said the police.

The fire cracker unit was located in Kurunkudi village in Cuddalore district and the blast happened in the morning.

The explosion killed five women, including the unit owner, instantaneously and also brought down some buildings.

Out of the four injured women who were admitted to hospital, two succumbed.

Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami condoling the death of seven women announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to their families.

DMK President M.K. Stalin also condoled the death of seven women.

(IANS)

